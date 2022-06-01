World urged to stop Israeli action

LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has urged the world community to prevent illegitimate state of Israel from laying hands on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Dome of the Rock.

By allowing the armed Jews settlers to stage a march in the Muslim majority areas in Jerusalem close to Al-Aqsa Mosque on the so-called ‘Jerusalem Day’ on May 29, the illegitimate Zionist state unveiled its nefarious designs of altering the status of Muslim holy place, he said in a statement on Tuesday.