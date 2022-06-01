World urged to stop Israeli action

LAHORE: Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has urged the world community to prevent illegitimate state of Israel from laying hands on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Dome of the Rock.
By allowing the armed Jews settlers to stage a march in the Muslim majority areas in Jerusalem close to Al-Aqsa Mosque on the so-called ‘Jerusalem Day’ on May 29, the illegitimate Zionist state unveiled its nefarious designs of altering the status of Muslim holy place, he said in a statement on Tuesday.
LAHORE:Lahore LWMC has dismissed 105 long absent employees and issued a notification in this regard here on Tuesday....
LAHORE:To take preventive measures against smog, Environmental Protection Department has asked all the departments...
LAHORE:The Punjab government has decided to launch a crackdown to check hoarding and price hike of sugar, terming the...
LAHORE:A growth model that facilitates only the elite and business class will only increase income inequality and...
LAHORE:PTI senior central leader Chaudhry Shahbaz Hussain called on PML-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry...
LAHORE:Anti-Narcotics Society of the Government College University, Lahore organised a seminar “Commit to quit”...
Comments