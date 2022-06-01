Govt decides to launch crackdown on sugar hoarders

LAHORE:The Punjab government has decided to launch a crackdown to check hoarding and price hike of sugar, terming the increase in sugar price by Rs4/kg by mill owners unjustifiable. The office of Sugarcane Commissioner Punjab noted a rising trend in the sugar price during the last few days. This price hike is baffling as the crushing season concluded in the last week of March and the ex-mill price, previously fixed by the sugar mills at around Rs76.50 per kg, had accounted for the cost of production.

Increase in ex-price of sugar to Rs80.50 per kg two months after the sugarcane crushing concluded, is sheer profiteering on the part of sugar mills, it added.

Under the Punjab Sugar (Supply-chain Management) Order, 2021 and the Sugar Factories (Control) Act 1950, the sugar mills are bound to provide details of sugar sold to the dealers. This information is necessary to track the supply chain and to ensure that sugar is not hoarded. The sugar mills, despite repeated requests by Cane Commissioner’s office, have not provided the details. This non-provision of details of sale of sugar is encouraging the hoarders to hoard sugar and jack up prices artificially. The sugar mills are once again directed to provide the details so that hoarding is curbed and sugar price is stabilised. The stockists and hoarders thus are warned against hoarding. They are warned that hoarded sugar will be confiscated, the statement stressed.

CS to launch crackdown on hoarders, profiteers: The Punjab government has decided to launch a crackdown on those involved in hoarding and smuggling of fertilizers and wheat. Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal in this regard has issued instructions to all deputy commissioners and divisional commissioners during a video-link meeting held at the Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday.

The secretaries of relevant departments including agriculture, food, commissioner and deputy commissioner Lahore attended the meeting. The Chief Secretary Punjab said that strict action would be taken against the hoarders and profiteers of fertilizers. He mentioned that only declared stock would be permitted in godowns and stocks would be seized in case of hoarding. He directed the deputy commissioners to sell the confiscated stock in the market at the officially fixed price.

The Chief Secretary clarified that conditional sale of urea with DAP and sale of fertilizers after 8:00pm would not be allowed. He said that duties have been assigned to the special branch to provide information to the administration regarding fertilizer, wheat smuggling and hoarding.