Long-term growth steps stressed

LAHORE:A growth model that facilitates only the elite and business class will only increase income inequality and poverty, said a pre-budget seminar held at University of Central Punjab here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the seminar, Dr Tasneem Zafer said Pakistan needs to develop long-term growth strategies, but because of its meager budget and poor governance, the development projects always run out of finances. Fiscal deficit always results in austerity and austerity is a curse for a country like Pakistan, Zafer said.

Abdullah Sumbal, Additional Chief Secretary, shed light on the role of academics in policymaking. Rehman Aziz Chann, SVP Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industries, highlighted the incompetence of firms receiving a large number of government subsidies. He talked about the promotion of SMEs and selective intervention and government subsidies for pro-job creating sectors of the economy.