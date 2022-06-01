Inflation, lawlessness upset common man: Pervaiz

LAHORE:PTI senior central leader Chaudhry Shahbaz Hussain called on PML-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at their residence here on Tuesday.
The current political situation was discussed in the meeting. Former MNA Chaudhry Nazir Jutt and Chairman Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce Overseas Pakistan Chaudhry Gulzar Muhammad were present.
Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that due to inflation and lawlessness, life of common man has become difficult. The unjustified increase in the prices of petrol and other essential commodities by the government has upset the salaried class. He said in democracy everyone has the right to protest and taking away the right to protest is a negation of democracy. He said Punjab is currently suffering from a severe political crisis, to get out of this, everyone has to play positive role.
