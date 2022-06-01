Punjab Nursing Institute to be set up: minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired an important meeting in the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department on Tuesday regarding nursing department improvement. Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, VC University of Health Sciences Prof Dr Javed Akram, Special secretaries, additional secretaries and other concerned officials were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, officers concerned gave a detailed briefing to provincial minister about the steps being taken for the betterment of nursing sector. The minister said Punjab Nursing Institute would be established in collaboration with University of Health Sciences while improvement will be brought for nurses under public-private partnership. Conditions of nursing colleges in Punjab will be improved. Training courses will also be conducted for the nurses at govt hospitals of Punjab as per modern requirements."

Int’l Nurses Day: The International Nurses Day celebrated to highlight invaluable services rendered by nurses as well as the challenges they have to face to discharge their duties. The College of Ophthalmology & Allied Vision Sciences (COAVS), KEMU/Mayo Hospital organised an event to mark the Nurses, Day. The Vice Chancellor, KEMU Prof Khalid Masood Gondal was the chief guest on this occasion. Former Principal COAVS Prof. Asad Aslam Khan, Dean PH&PM Prof. Saira Afzal, Dean Nursing Prof. Bilquis Shabbir, DG Nursing Punjab/Principal College of Nursing KEMU Mrs. Kausar Tasneem and a large number of nurses were also present.