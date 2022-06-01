Governor for formulating Charter of Economy

LAHORE:A delegation of Founders Group of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry called on Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman at Governor’s House here on Tuesday.

Senior Vice President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Atiq, former President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Misbah-ur-Rehman Chann and personalities from the business community were included in the delegation. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that business community is the backbone of the country's economy and it plays an important role in the development of the country. He said that the PMLN government has always taken steps for the welfare of the business community.

He added that due to business community, employment opportunities are created in the country and the economy improves. The governor said change of governments should not disrupt the continuity of policies as it harms the economy, adding that it was in the larger interest of the country to formulate a Charter of Economy. Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman said that the present government was facing many challenges, however, it was using all its energies to provide relief to people and improve the economy. The delegation apprised the governor of the problems faced by the business community The governor said that the PMLN government has always resolved the issues of the business community on priority and in future also all issues would be resolved through mutual consultation. He said providing facilities and conducive environment to the business community is the top priority of the government. Speaking on the occasion, Senior Vice President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that the business community has high expectations from this government.

He congratulated the governor on assuming office and expressed his best wishes. He said with the appointment of the governor, the constitutional crisis in the province has come to an end which is a welcome development.