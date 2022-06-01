Islamabad: The local administration has taken strict notice of the harassment of female students at NUML Metro Station and vowed that all those involved in this heinous crime would be brought to justice.

According to the details, the female students have been complaining about harassment at NUML Metro Stations by those who apparently posed as ‘captains’ of local private bike service. The issue of harassment was then raised on social media and one of the victims without showing her identity urged the concerned authorities to rectify the situation.

The Islamabad Police swiftly came into action and shifted some suspects to the police station. Now the policemen have been deputed to provide security to the female students at this metro station.

It is pertinent to mention here that female students often face harassment within and outside their educational institutions. The government has introduced laws but still more efforts are needed to make an end to this heinous crime.

The private bike service through its twitter handle stated “Considering similar instances in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, our company has asked the City Government to check drivers if they are actually registered and active on the company’s App and only trips on company App are considered legitimate trips.”

“This is unquestionably unacceptable at our service. People's safety and respect are our highest priorities. We train our driver-partners to be respectful and ethical. However, this situation is of grave concern,” it said.

The Islamabad Police in its official statement said they have taken action against the bikers who were allegedly involved in the harassment of the female students at NUML Metro Station. “We will continue to monitor the situation at this metro station and ensure the safety of the female students with all possible measures,” it said.