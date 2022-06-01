Ministries agree on plan to curb misuse of controlled drugs

Islamabad:The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Narcotics Control Monday agreed on a plan to curb the misuse of controlled drugs in various centres across Pakistan and ensure an uninterrupted supply of controlled drugs in all hospitals nationwide.

The meeting was chaired by Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel and Minister for Anti-Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti.

The ministers agreed on the need for joint efforts for the establishment of separate hospitals for rehabilitation of drug addicts in major cities of Sindh namely, Karachi, Sukkur, and Hyderabad, as well as in Islamabad. A joint policy to curb the misuse of controlled drugs in different hospitals and rehabilitation centers will also be framed, the meeting decided.

The participants agreed that all rehabilitation centres and NGOs should be registered with the Ministry of Narcotics Control. The meeting was informed that there are no impediments in the provision of special life-saving medicines between the provinces and the federal government. Various recommendations will be put forth before the Prime Minister’s Special Task Force on Counter-Narcotics.

“The government is taking all possible steps to ensure the provision of medical facilities to people. The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Anti-Narcotics Control will work together to ensure the supply of controlled drugs in the country. Cancer patients with prescribed controlled drugs will also be facilitated,” Abdul Qadir Patel stated.