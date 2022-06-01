Appeals of ‘corrupt’ teachers rejected, case given to ACE

Rawalpindi:Commissioner Rawalpindi Division who is also Chairman of Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) has rejected the appeals of ‘corrupt’ teachers for failing to conduct the annual examinations as per rules and allegedly supporting the cheating mafia.

He has also declared them ‘inefficient for a lifetime’ and sent their cases to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) for further investigation here on Tuesday. Commissioner Noor-ul-Amin Mengal said that there is no space for corrupt officials in any department. “If anybody is involved in corruption or illegal activities in any department, I will take strict action against them,” he warned.

According to details, the cases of Tahir Mehmood (EST) Government High School Chak Abdul Khaliq Tehsil Dena and District Jhelum (CNIC No. 37303-11769609), Rashida Fatima (ESE) Government Girls High School Kahuta (CNIC No. 61101-6918348-2), Raja Muhammad Ishtiaq (EST) Government Elite High School Morgha (CNIC No. 37405-0499643-5) and Kausar Parveen (EST) Government Girls High School Kallar Kahar (CNIC No. 37201-1686048-8) have been sent to ACE for further investigation.

The Commissioner also asked all departments to continue the further investigation against them on a strictly merit basis. On the other hand, the vigilance staff of the Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) under the leadership of the Controller continued surprise visits to different examination centres.

The reputation of (RBISE) has not been up to the mark for a long time due to some corrupt officers on key posts here in (RBISE), particularly in Secrecy Branch and Computer Centre, sources privy to ‘The News revealed.

Some two weeks back, the Secretary Higher Education Department (Punjab) suspended Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) Chairman Dr. Khalid Mehmood and Controller Shahanshah Babar Khan on the papers leakage issue while Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has also constituted a committee to inquire into the leakage of papers of Mathematics, (Evening session), Chemistry, Biology, and Computer Science (Morning session) of Secondary School Certificate Part-II annual examinations, 2022 of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Rawalpindi.