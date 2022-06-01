Villagers from Mohri Khatran protest against land grabbers

Rawalpindi:The residents of Mohri Khatran village Tuesday staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner's office against land grabbers who have occupied Baba Pir Shah Abdul Ghazi graveyard in the village, warning of self-immolation if the issue is not resolved at the earliest.

The protesters said that owners of some private housing societies want to occupy the lands of their forefathers. They asked the government to take action and get the graveyard vacated. They said land grabbers were continuously harassing the villagers through aerial firing village every day.

The villagers claimed that they have submitted several petitions at Naseerabad Police Station but the police were not taking any action against the land grabbers. They said that the mafia wants to fully grab the piece of land with Khasra Number 480/457 as around 300 people including proclaimed offenders equipped with modern weapons remain present on the spot. They are occupying the graveyard and new bodies are not being allowed to be buried there, the protesters said.

The protesters demanded the arrest of the armed mafia men and handing over of the cemetery and shrine of Baba Pir Shah to the locals. They also said that if the graves of their ancestors were damaged, they would set themselves on fire in front of the DC office if issue is not resolved at the earliest.