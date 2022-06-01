People in Oghi protest against illegal granite mining

MANSEHRA: The people on Tuesday took to the streets in Oghi against the illegal granite mining, which, according to them, had destroyed the alpine forests and grazing fields in various union councils of the district.

“The government has failed to control the illegal granite mining resulting in trees being chopped drastically, triggering the soil erosion which is filling the Tarbela dam’s reservoir,” Sardar Shehzad Haider, a former provincial assembly’s aspirant, told protesters in Oghi.

The people of Shungli Bandi, Nikka Pani and Bajna Mera took to the streets and marched through various roads.

The protesters assembled outside the assistant commission’s offices and later on met with him.

They also raised slogans to demand immediate halting of illegal mining in parts of Tanawal.

“The influential people are behind this illegal granite mining which is also one of the underground water depletion,” Haider said.

He maintained that if the government failed to curb the mining, locals would do it on their own and would not allow anybody to destroy the local resources in their respective areas.

“These people have first been chopping the trees to clear the alpine land and then start excavations and blasting, causing irreparable damage to the soothing environment,” he added.

The protesters also met with Assistant Commissioner Hasrat Khan in the presence of the tehsil chairman-elect Oghi, Nawabzada Hassam. Hassan raised the issue of illegal granite mining with Khan, saying the tehsil administration should curb the illegal granite mining in parts of Tanawal, Darband and Shergar, which, what he said, caused damage to natural resources and environment.

The assistant commissioner assured the locals that he would curb the illegal mining through the relevant departments.