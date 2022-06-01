WSSP launches waste segregation campaign

PESHAWAR: The Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Tuesday launched an awareness drive to promote waste segregation at source level to ensure cleanliness of the city and safe disposal of waste.

“The drive is aimed at encouraging segregation of waste for its better and safe disposal. Masses from every walk of life would be sensitized, engaged and appealed to implement the practice of waste segregation at their homes, markets, shops, offices and workshops,” said an official communique.

Board of Directors Chairman Muhammad Rizwan Khan, Zonal Manager Turab Shah, Manager Basit Khattak, traders leader Khalid Ayub and others kicked off the drive by holding an awareness walk in Board Bazaar. They were holding banners and placards bearing slogans like ‘For cleaner Peshawar, waste segregation is the need of the hour.’

During the drive, WSSP’s community outreach teams would hold meetings with vendors, traders, shopkeepers, plaza and market owners as well as conduct door-to-door visits to sensitise women on the importance of waste segregation. Since women could play a greater role in waste segregation, therefore they would be sensitized by holding awareness sessions with them daily during the drive.

Masses would be asked to use three-bins, using red bins for glass, metals and non-biodegradable waste, green bins for biodegradable waste and blue bins for papers, wrappers and other recyclable waste.

Speaking on the occasion, Rizwan stressed on starting implementation of the concept to ensure cleanliness of the city. “Promoting waste segregation would be a time-consuming practice and it takes time to make people implement and practice it,” he added.

He said waste bins with different colours would be introduced and placed at specific localities. He appealed to pack biodegradable, recyclable and nonbiodegradable waste in separate biodegradable shopping bags and dump them properly.