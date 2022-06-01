Drugs recovered

MARDAN: Anjuman-e-Kashtkaraan provincial president Niamat Shah Roghani on Tuesday asked the government to help recover...
DAGGAR: Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter president Aimal Wali Khan on Tuesday announced to move the...
PESHAWAR: The Board of Directors of the Peshawar Development Authority on Tuesday formally approved the final master...
PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan has restored both the seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for...
MANSEHRA: The people on Tuesday took to the streets in Oghi against the illegal granite mining, which, according to...
MANSEHRA: The fire, which broke out in the Batrasi forests for the second time in a week, ruined the standing trees...
Comments