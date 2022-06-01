 
Wednesday June 01, 2022
Peshawar

Drugs recovered

By Bureau report
June 01, 2022

PESHAWAR: The police have arrested three members of the ring of drug dealers and recovered heroin and hashish from them. An official said 3 kilograms of heroin and 2kg of hashish were recovered from three members of a gang involved in selling and smuggling drugs in the area.

