Violent march?

This refers to the news report, ‘Protesters at ‘Azadi March’ were armed, admits Imran Khan’ (May 31). Imran Khan used to blame the MQM leadership for supporting gun violence. He has now admitted that his supporters were carrying weapons during the long march. It is shocking that even after admitting this, he keeps elevating the political temperature by saying that his party will come ‘prepared’ to deal with anyone who tries to stop them from marching to Islamabad.

One wonders how things will unfold if this is the intention. It is not known what he is trying to achieve by mobilizing people yet again. But it is certain that only ordinary people will suffer. Imran Khan also needs to explain to the people of Pakistan about the ‘miraculous tricks’ he has to fix everything in the country. He was in power for close to four years, and yet he did not perform satisfactorily. What has changed now? Sane elements within his party should ask him to give them a roadmap before they come out in his support.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada