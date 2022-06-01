Contaminated food

Unhealthy food items are being sold in different parts of Quetta. Contaminated items are the main reason for the outbreak of life-threatening diseases in the city.
It is shocking that the authorities haven’t taken any action against this illegal activity. The government must take strict action against profiteers who are responsible for selling contaminated items.
Muhammad Shoaib
Quetta
