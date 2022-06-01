No more cuts

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), developed countries devote around five to six per cent of the GDP to the education sector. Pakistan spends just one to 1.5 per cent of the GDP on education. The PTI government allocated Rs65 billion to the higher education sector in the last budget, which created a financial crisis for public-sector universities. Many varsities had to cut their employees’ salaries by 15 to 50 per cent to cover their expenses. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) fears that any additional cuts in funding will force universities to close many programmes. The Shehbaz Sharif government must ensure that the education sector receives sufficient funds so that all universities continue to run efficiently.
Asad Aziz
Khushab
Karachi witnessed a severe heatwave in 2015, which took more than a thousand lives. The city is recording extreme...
In a recent interview with a foreign channel, Imran Khan said that his comments on the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan...
This refers to the news report, ‘Protesters at ‘Azadi March’ were armed, admits Imran Khan’ . Imran Khan used...
Last month, Pakistan saw the worst example of police brutality. The Punjab police arrested a number of PTI supporters...
The prime responsibility of a country’s chief executive is to ensure the well-being and safety of its people. Our...
Unhealthy food items are being sold in different parts of Quetta. Contaminated items are the main reason for the...
Comments