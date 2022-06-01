No more cuts

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), developed countries devote around five to six per cent of the GDP to the education sector. Pakistan spends just one to 1.5 per cent of the GDP on education. The PTI government allocated Rs65 billion to the higher education sector in the last budget, which created a financial crisis for public-sector universities. Many varsities had to cut their employees’ salaries by 15 to 50 per cent to cover their expenses. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) fears that any additional cuts in funding will force universities to close many programmes. The Shehbaz Sharif government must ensure that the education sector receives sufficient funds so that all universities continue to run efficiently.

Asad Aziz

Khushab