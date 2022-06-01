Customs holds workshop

Karachi: The Revenue Mobilization for Investment and Trade Programme (ReMIT) conducted a workshop on Risk Management System for Cross Border Trade Regulatory Agencies (CBRAs) in Karachi.

Irfan Ali, spokesman for Customs, said the training workshop was attended by officers from all major regulatory agencies including Customs, Animal Quarantine Department, Department of Plant Protection, Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and Pakistan Single Window (PSW).

ReMIT-ITC project is being funded under a grant from the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) of the UK Aid in implementing a 4-year technical assistance program for Pakistan.

The main thrust of the International Trade Center (Geneva) project is to promote Pakistan’s Exports and compliance level in line with the country’s commitments under the WTO’s Trade Facilitation Agreement.

Dr. Jawwad Agha, the National Project Coordinator and Advisor Trade Facilitation, said the project had initiated a series of seminars and workshops with the aim to equip the regulating agencies with comprehensive knowledge of the World Trade Organization (WTO)’s Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) which was ratified by Pakistan in 2015.

The TFA primarily aims at identifying obstacles in movement of goods across border in import, export and transit trade and encourages the member countries to implement the trade facilitation measures included in various articles of the Agreement by providing technical support.