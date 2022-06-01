Rate of return on dollar deposits up

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has increased rate of return on special cash reserves to 0.12 percent from zero, a circular said on Tuesday.

“The rate of remuneration for the month of June 2022 on Special Cash Reserve Account (US$) maintained with the State Bank of Pakistan will be 0.12 percent,” it said in a circular.

Analysts said the rise in the rates will attract dollar deposits at banks. These reserves could be utilized under FE25.

In May 2021 foreign exchange reserves held by other banks reached its peak of $7.133 billion. Since then continuous outflow witnessed as there was charm in keeping dollar deposits at other banks. Currently other banks have forex reserves of $6.033 billion.