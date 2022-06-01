Gold rates drop Rs800/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased by Rs800 per tola on Tuesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs137,300 per tola.
Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs685 to Rs117,713.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $6 to $1,849 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,346.02.
