Rupee posts more gains

KARACHI: The rupee extended gains for a third consecutive session on Tuesday. In the interbank market, the rupee ended at 198.46 to the dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 199.06. It appreciated by 0.30 percent.

The rupee was trading at 198.30 against the dollar in the open market. It was being sold at 199.40 in the previous session.

The rupee started recovering since Friday after the government hiked fuel prices to meet the International Monetary Fund loan conditions. Pakistan is seeking to secure a staff-level agreement with the IMF in June. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said Pakistan needs about $36 billion to $37 billion in financing for the next fiscal year.

The rupee depreciated 6.4 percent against the dollar during May. This is the highest monthly depreciation after March 2020 (-7.5 percent).

Analysts said with the recent measure taken by the government to reverse petroleum subsidy partially, the IMF seems to be done soon. Further, this would prove beneficial for Pakistan as the long-impending approval from the IMF for seventh review (worth $900 million) would unlock more inflows from other multilateral donors as well (WB and ADB).