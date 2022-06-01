ICAP urges govt to bring all sectors to tax net

ISLAMABAD: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) on Tuesday asked the government to bring all kinds of income into the tax net, ensure broadening the tax base and consider the reduced rate of General Sales Tax (GST) for all retailers just on the pattern of tier-1 retailers.

“It is proposed that the government should seriously consider taking steps to achieve implementation of Point of Sale (POS) system by retailers such as to consider reduction in the standard sales tax rate and further reduce rate for Tier 1 Retailers; and consider extending the reduced rate to all retailers” the ICAP Ashfaq Tola, president ICAP, revealed the body’s budget proposals for the fiscal year 2022-23 at a news conference.

M. Ali Latif, chairman Fiscal Laws Committee and Zeeshan Ijaz chairman Economic Advisory Committee at attended the briefing.

The ICAP officials said in the present economic condition, which is also affected by global uncertainty and Pakistan’s political turmoil, there is a possibility that the FBR may not be able to reach tax revenue target of Rs7,500 billion in the next fiscal year.

In this scenario, the ICAP had come up with the Sensitivity Analysis under two assumptions whereby the FBR’s tax collection was envisaged at Rs7,000 revenue collection under scenario one and Rs7,250 under scenario two.

“The non-tax revenue was envisaged at Rs2,000 billion in both scenario one and two. Out of total gross revenue receipts of Rs9,000 billion under scenario-1 and Rs 9,250 billion under scenario-2, the transfer to provinces would be standing at Rs4,200 billion under scenario-1 and Rs4,350 billion under scenario-2,” they added.

Interestingly, the expenditures were booked at Rs10,296 billion in both scenario out of which the domestic debt servicing is estimated to consume Rs3,931 billion, foreign debt servicing Rs516 billion, pension Rs550 billion, defense allocation Rs1,576 billion, grants and transfers to provinces Rs1,167 billion, running of civil government Rs527 billion, subsidies Rs800 billion, federal PSDP Rs700 billion for the next fiscal year.

“The budget deficit has been envisaged at Rs5,396 billion, equivalent to 8 percent of GDP on the basis of old national accounts while primary deficit envisaged at Rs159.5 billion.”

There is an urgent need to tap the potential of these sectors for their optimum contribution towards the national exchequer which will not only remove inequities in the tax regime, but will also provide much-needed additional revenue to the government. Also, fulfilling IMF’s condition of standard GST rate of 17 percent may prove to be counterproductive and will result in fuel inflation.