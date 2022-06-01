Manufacturers cut urea price to Rs1,850/bag on govt’s assurance of Rs80bn dues payment

ISLAMABAD: The fertiliser industry has slashed urea prices to Rs1,850 per 50-Kg bag after a firm commitment from the government to settle the industry's over Rs80 billion outstanding receivable issue in the coming Budget 2022/23.

The government has also assured them a supply of gas under the fertiliser policy, the industry sources told The News on Tuesday.

"The government has assured us and has given a firm commitment that it would resolve all lingering fertiliser sector difficulties in the forthcoming budget 2022-23. Following which, we have reduced the price of urea to Rs1,850 per bag," said a top executive of a fertilizer manufacturing industry. “Earlier due to ‘cost pressure’, manufacturing urea was not feasible for us, so prices were increased.”

"With the government, we have around Rs60 billion in sales tax receivables and another Rs19 billion in subsidy receivables. The government has promised that it will settle this amount in the coming federal budget."

Apart from that, the government has also promised that it will supply the industry with gas under the fertiliser policy, where the gas pricing is roughly Rs302 per metric million british thermal unit (MMBTU), whereas the industry now receive gas under the Petroleum Policy, which costs $5.4 per MMBTU (or around Rs1100), the official said.

Last week, the government had notified the urea prices at Rs1,769/bag till July 7, 2022, as the companies had increased the urea prices, which the government term as ‘unjustified.’ In some parts of the country, before the fixation of price, the urea was selling at 2030/bag.

It is to be noted that Fauji Fertiliser, Agritech, Fatima Fertiliser, and Engro Fertiliser are the urea producers in Pakistan.

Urea being a regulated product, the government had asked the industry to reduce its prices, as high prices were adversely affecting the Kharif cropping season that commenced on April 1, with the sowing of major crops including cotton, sugarcane, rice, and maize.

After the forced decision of the government of reducing urea prices last week, the manufacturers approached the authorities and held several meetings with the minister for industries and top officials of the ministry. The manufacturers were of the view that since their costs of production had increased, it would be not feasible for them to do business, an official of the Ministry of Industries said.

After holding a series of meetings, the government and the urea manufacturers on Monday reached an agreement to reduce the price to Rs1850/bag, while the former would settle the industry’s pending over Rs80 billion in the upcoming budget and also reduce their gas tariffs.

It is to be noted that the in recent Fertiliser Review Committee (FRC) meeting, the fertiliser manufacturers have committed to maintaining maximum urea production for the Kharif season on top of ensuring smooth supplies at the prescribed government rates.