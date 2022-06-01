Park View Enclave in talks to buy majority stake in Silk Bank

KARACHI: Park View Enclave (Pvt) is in talks to buy a stake of about 51 percent in Silkbank Limited, a bourse filing said on Tuesday.

Arif Habib Limited, which has been appointed as the manager, has submitted a Public Announcement of Intention (PAI) on the company's behalf to subscribe and acquire control of the Silkbank.

Park View Enclave (Pvt) is involved in property business.

The acquisition is intended through a proposed subscription of new ordinary shares in Silkbank Limited by way of fresh equity injection of up to Rs12 billion. "Park View intends to subscribe, directly or indirectly through a special purpose vehicle SPV and/or through a consortium led by the acquirer, to at least 51 percent of shareholding and control in the target through the fresh equity injection," the notice added. The notice further said additional shares will be acquired from the minority shareholders by way of a public offer in accordance with applicable laws.

Last year, Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) received approval from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to conduct due diligence on Silkbank’s consumer banking business, in a bid for the small lender, which is seeking to boost capital through a sale of a portion of lending portfolio.

Prior to HBL and BAFL, Fauji Foundation also showed intention to buy the Silkbank, but it backed off from the deal for unknown reasons.

Silkbank has retained its market share, despite difficult circumstances, and is one of the leading personal loans and credit card issuers in the market. The bank is one of the top three banks in terms of credit card repayment volumes via digital channels.

Park View Enclave (Private) Limited was incorporated on March 22, 2012, under the Companies Ordinance, 1984, (Repealed with the enactment of the Companies Act, 2017) as a private limited company. The company is part of the Vision Group that is involved in a wide array of other businesses including pharmaceutical industry, cinemas, and education.