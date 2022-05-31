BoG chairman vows to improve hospital’s services

NOWSHERA: The newly-elected Chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Qazi Medical Complex, Muhammad Ashfaq Khan, has vowed to take tangible steps to bring about a visible improvement in the health facility and the medical college working to ensure better healthcare for the people.

He said this while speaking at a meeting. The BoG chairman also pledged to take strict actions against the delinquent and tainted elements without any fear or favour. Earlier, Hospital Director Zahid Khan, Medical Director Khalid Khan and others welcomed him and other BoG members at the complex.

Muhammad Ashfaq Khan has served as principal secretary to the KP chief minister and has remained a member of the KP Public Service Commission as well in the past. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, while using his powers, had formally issued notification of seven members of the BoG — Muhammad Ashfaq Khan, former district health officer Dr Gulman Shah, ex-Cantonment Board president Bakht Baz Khan, Muhammad Waleed Akhtar, Adnan Naveed Babar, Shabnan Khattak and Kashif Ali Shah.

Later, Muhammad Ashfaq Khan was elected the BoG chairman at a meeting Former defence minister Pervez Khattak had recommended the names of BoG members to the chief minister.