Wildlife Dept arranges awareness campaign

CHITRAL: The Department of Wildlife and the Snow Leopard Foundation jointly organized a mass awareness campaign at the sports and cultural festival in Booni, the headquarters of Upper Chitral District from May 21 to 25.

During the sports event, the awareness messages were conveyed about 40,000 people participating in the event coming from different far-flung areas of the district. Meanwhile, World Biodiversity Day was organized by the Wildlife Department and the Snow Leopard Foundation.

An event was held in Era Public School Booni which was participated by a large number of people from various walks of life and civil society, including environmentalists and civil society activists.

The students explained the importance of biodiversity and their individual and collective responsibilities while an awareness walk was arranged to highlight the importance of the conservation of biodiversity.