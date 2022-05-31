Infection prevention and control stressed as response to diseases

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU), in collaboration with the National Institute of Health Sciences (NIH) Islamabad and Health Care Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, organiSed a four-day training workshop on infection prevention and control and good clinical lab practices for participants from various institutions.

KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq was the chief guest at the concluding session. Those present on the occasion included Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan from the NIH, Islamabad and his team of doctors, Chief Executive Officer KP Healthcare Commission Dr Nadeem Akhtar, Director, KMU-Public Health Reference Laboratory Dr Yasar Yousafzai, Registrar KMU Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Director KMU-Institute of Pathology & Diagnostic Medicine Dr Asif Ali and in-charge Pathology Department Hayatabad Medical Complex Dr Shahtaj Khan.

Speaking to the concluding session, Dr Ziaul Haq said that Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) was the main pillar of preparedness and response to all infectious diseases. “There is a recognised need for capacity building of healthcare workers on implementation of IPC measures to ensure patient safety and quality of care,” he said.

He assured that the KMU would continue its role in arranging such courses for the healthcare workers of KP, including the newly merged tribal districts. On the occasion, Dr Nadeem Akhtar and Col (r) Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan from NIH, Islamabad shared their views on the importance of the training workshop and its objectives. The technical session in the workshop was moderated by Dr Hafsah Muhammad and a vote of thanks was shared by Dr Asif Ali, director of KMU-IPDM.