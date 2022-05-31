Pakistan condemns surge in killing spree of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD:Pakistan strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of two more Kashmiri youths in a staged cordon-and-search operation in the Pulwama district of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) took place Sunday.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement on Monday that the martyrdom of nine Kashmiris in just the last four days, including two in Anantnag, three in Baramulla district, and four in Pulwama districts of IIOJK, was highly condemnable and part of the unabated brutal campaign of oppression against the Kashmiris. “More than 609 innocent Kashmiris have so far been martyred by the Indian occupation forces in staged encounters, since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019” he remarked.

The Indian Occupation Forces have stepped up extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris, particularly youth, following the malafide conviction and sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik. He said India must allow an independent investigation by a UN Commission of Inquiry, the spokesperson remarked.