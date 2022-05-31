Assets beyond means case: Farah Khan’s employees submit replies before court

LAHORE: The four employees of Farah Khan, accused of amassing assets beyond known sources of income and money laundering, on Monday submitted their replies in a case of assets beyond means.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore had summoned the four employees of Farah Khan, including her business manager, cashier and bankers, who had been asked to appear before the Bureau on May 30, along with relevant records in a case of assets beyond the known sources of income. The respondents submitted their written replies through their counsel, saying, “All the four employees were not the public office-holders, while one of them was a tutor of her children.”

The counsel termed the NAB’s decision to issue notices to Farah Khan’s employees illegal. The reply stated that Farah Khan has never been a public office-holder, adding that the NAB should first decide about its jurisdiction and only then issue the summons. According to a press release issued by the NAB after the meeting, “A huge turnover amounting to Rs847 million has been found in Farah Khan’s account during the last three years, which does not commensurate with her stated account profile.”

PMLN Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz, in a tweet said that her real fear was that if she was caught, she [Farah] will not only be punished but the investigators will also find her footsteps going towards Bani Gala.