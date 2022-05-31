PTI dissident challenges ECP verdict

ISLAMABAD: A dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislator Monday moved the Supreme Court against the ECP verdict de-seating 25 Punjab Assembly members.

Zehra Batool has prayed the apex court to set aside the impugned ECP order and made CEC, PTI chairman Imran Khan and MPA Sibtain Khan as respondents

“There was no communication of decision of the parliamentary party or the party head. No meeting was arranged nor communicated to the petitioner,” she submitted, adding that the declaration forwarded by the Presiding Officer (Speaker) pertained to casting of votes only and did not reflect issuance of any direction or other pre-requisites.

The dissident MP submitted that Article 63-A (b) was not ‘automatic’ and was dependent on fulfillment of mandatory conditions. She submitted that no opportunity of hearing was provided to her before making a declaration, adding that her rights were protected under Article 10-A of the Constitution.

Zehra Batool submitted that the entire exercise had been undertaken by the speaker whereas his role was that of a post office, adding that the reference was not maintainable on the grounds that at the relevant time Pervaiz Elahi was not the presiding officer. Non-compliance of pre-requisite of Article 63-A (b) (i) is not merely a technicality, she said. “No proof of an alleged meeting of the party head, issuance of alleged show-cause notices and other documents were enclosed with the declarations,” she contended, adding that filing of the documents at a belated stage was an afterthought and fabrication.