Lamp lighting and oath taking ceremony of KGHS

KARACHI: Addressing the lamp lighting and oath taking ceremony of Kharadar General Hospital School of Nursing, well known philanthropist and Chancellor of Institute of Business Management Muhammad Bashir Janmuhammad said that only by training nurses health challenges can be overcome. Guest of Honor Leading Industrialist Mr. Tariq Ullah Sufi said that Nursing is a very prestigious and dignified field where there are bright prospects of professional development with the service of suffering humanity. Kharadar General Hospital School of Nursing enlightening the hope of realizing the dream of quality professional education of students living in low-income areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman of the hospital and pediatrician Prof. Abdul Ghaffar Billoo said that millions of lives are being lost due to maternal and child mortality, malnutrition and lack of hygiene. Manpower, equipped with health awareness can change this attitude.