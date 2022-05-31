Two soldiers injured in suicide attack

MIRANSHAH: Two personnel of the security forces sustained injuries when an alleged suicide bomber attacked their vehicle in the Razmak subdivision in North Waziristan on Monday, sources said.
The sources said the suicide bomber blew himself up near a vehicle of the security forces near the Gardai checkpost in the Dosali area, leaving two soldiers wounded. The wounded soldiers were identified as Naik Banaras and sepoy Munsif. They were taken to a nearby hospital. The security forces launched a search operation in the area after the attack.
NOWSHERA: The newly-elected Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Qazi Medical Complex, Muhammad Ashfaq Khan, has...
CHITRAL: The Pakistan People’s Party Lower Chitral chapter will hold workers’ conventions to mobilise the party...
CHITRAL: The Department of Wildlife and the Snow Leopard Foundation jointly organized a mass awareness campaign at...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University , in collaboration with the National Institute of Health Sciences Islamabad and...
NOWSHERA: A senior official on Monday urged the students to acquire modern scientific and technological education to...
karachi: Soneri Bank Limited and ABL Asset Management Company Limited have signed a landmark agreement for...
Comments