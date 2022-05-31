Two soldiers injured in suicide attack

MIRANSHAH: Two personnel of the security forces sustained injuries when an alleged suicide bomber attacked their vehicle in the Razmak subdivision in North Waziristan on Monday, sources said.

The sources said the suicide bomber blew himself up near a vehicle of the security forces near the Gardai checkpost in the Dosali area, leaving two soldiers wounded. The wounded soldiers were identified as Naik Banaras and sepoy Munsif. They were taken to a nearby hospital. The security forces launched a search operation in the area after the attack.