KP CM orders steps to curb target-killings

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday directed the officials to take steps to curb the target-killing of security forces and law-enforcing agencies personnel in the province.
He issued the directives while presiding over a meeting that reviewed the overall law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a handout. The meeting discussed the future course of action to prevent law and order incidents in the province and several decisions were made to this end. SACM on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, CS Shahzad Bangash, IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari attended.
NOWSHERA: The newly-elected Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Qazi Medical Complex, Muhammad Ashfaq Khan, has...
CHITRAL: The Pakistan People’s Party Lower Chitral chapter will hold workers’ conventions to mobilise the party...
CHITRAL: The Department of Wildlife and the Snow Leopard Foundation jointly organized a mass awareness campaign at...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University , in collaboration with the National Institute of Health Sciences Islamabad and...
NOWSHERA: A senior official on Monday urged the students to acquire modern scientific and technological education to...
karachi: Soneri Bank Limited and ABL Asset Management Company Limited have signed a landmark agreement for...
