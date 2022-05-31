KP CM orders steps to curb target-killings

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday directed the officials to take steps to curb the target-killing of security forces and law-enforcing agencies personnel in the province.

He issued the directives while presiding over a meeting that reviewed the overall law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a handout. The meeting discussed the future course of action to prevent law and order incidents in the province and several decisions were made to this end. SACM on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, CS Shahzad Bangash, IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari attended.