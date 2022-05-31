Protests against granite extraction from Karoonjhar hills

SUKKUR: The residents of Tharparkar district on Monday protested against the illegal extraction of granite from the different parts of Karoonjhar hills.

The residents staged protest demonstrations at various towns of Tharparkar district, including Mithi, Islamkot, Diplo, Nagarparkar and others against the illegal extraction of precious stones from different parts of Karoonjhar hills in the Parkar region.

The residents protested against the failure of district administration to ensure the imposition of complete ban on the extraction of granite. They said despite the Sindh High Court’s orders, the contractors of the small dams were using the stone without any let or check.

Talking to the media persons, the members of Karoonjhar Sujag Forum deplored the fact that it was a sheer violation of the court’s orders and tantamount to an attack on the beauty of Tharparkar district. They also termed it an invasion of the historical and religious sites of the hills by the influential contractors.