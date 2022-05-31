Sharjeel asks PM to address water crisis in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) has failed to provide water to Sindh as per the 1991 accord due to which farmers in the province are facing a serious water crisis. In a tweet on Monday, he said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro had raised the issue of the scarcity of water in Sindh with the federal government several times, but the situation had not improved yet. The provincial minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should intervene in this matter so Sindh could get its due share of water.“IRSA has failed to provide the water share of Sindh as decided in water accord of 1991. Farmers of Sindh are facing serious water crises. CM Sindh and minister irrigation raised this issue multiple times to the federal government. PM should intervene, so Sindh will get proper due share,” he tweeted.