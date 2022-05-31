Sindh Assembly committee recommends postponement of LG polls

KARACHI: The select committee of the Sindh Assembly on the local government law has sent its consensus recommendation to the provincial advocate general that the local government elections in Sindh be deferred, it was learnt on Monday. The select committee comprising both the treasury and opposition legislators in the House wants to have the local government elections in the province deferred until the municipal laws in Sindh are amended. The advocate general is likely to submit the same recommendations to the Sindh High Court for deferring the local government elections in the province.According to the schedule, the local government polls in Sindh are going to be held in 14 districts of the province in the first phase on June 26. The second phase of the polls has been scheduled for July.