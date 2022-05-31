Cop wounded by would-be in-laws

KARACHI: A police constable, whose second marriage was to take place after two weeks, was seriously injured on Monday after being shot by his would-be in-laws in the Bhains Colony area within the limits of the Sukkan police station.
The 30-year-old injured cop, Muhammad Mithal, son of Jamaluddin, was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Quoting initial investigations, police said the constable went to Bhens Colony to visit his in-laws where a quarrel occurred between him and his in-laws, during which the latter opened fire on him.
He was severely injured after being shot at least four times in his neck, head and back.The victim’s family told police that he hailed from Kashmore and was currently posted in Hyderabad. Police said the cop’s would-be father-in-law’s brother, Sarfaraz, and two of his cousins, Munir Ahmed and Ejaz, were involved in the firing incident.
