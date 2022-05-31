SOA cancels bocce volo body’s registration

KARACHI: Sindh Olympics Association (SOA) has violated rules and regulations and cancelled the registration of a sports body on unfounded grounds. According to details, on first April last year, the SOA issued an affiliation letter to the Sindh Bocce Volo Association.

The SOA stated: “This is to certify that Sindh Bocce Volo Association is affiliated with SOA bearing registration number 044/2021”.

The affiliation was valid till December 2024. But on April 29 this year, the SOA issued a notification that announced the immediate cancellation of affiliation certificate (number SOA/231/2021) of the SBVA. The notification stated that SBVA “failed to provide verification from national Bocce Volo Federation and some of the office bearers of SBVA are working as the parallel group”. When contacted, Secretary Pakistan Bocce Volo Federation Abdul Samad Khan said that they did provide verification to the SOA at the time of registration of their provincial association.