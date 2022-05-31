SGA to host golf training camp at KGC next month

KARACHI: Sindh Golf Association (SGA) will be hosting a full-fledged summer camp for youngsters next month at the prestigious Karachi Golf Club.

According to Fawzia Naqvi, Lady Captain of KGC, the 12-day camp will take place from June 6 to 17. The summer training camp will be supervised by leading coaches and golf professionals of the city. The participating boys and girls will be divided into two categories. Category A will include boys and girls between 10 to 14 years while the other category will be open to players between 15 to 18 years.

"Golf is one of the fastest growing sports in Pakistan," said Fawzia, himself a keen golfer. "More and more players are taking up the sport in Pakistan. With this summer camp both SGA and KGC want to provide players of all skill levels to improve their game," she said.