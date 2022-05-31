Inam satisfied with performance in Beach Wrestling World Series

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top wrestler Mohammad Inam on Monday said that he is satisfied with his performance in the Beach Wrestling World Series which concluded in Turkey on Sunday. “Yes, I am satisfied with the way I played. I played five fights and won four,” Inam told ‘The News’ in an interview from Turkey.

“I competed against tough competitors. Winning or losing is part of the game. The important thing is your performance and the way you play. I played with full force but due to bad luck I got only bronze medal. InshaAllah in future I will try to do better and win more medals for the country,” he said.

Inam, who featured in the 90 kilogramme weight category, fell to Azerbaijan’s Yusubov Ibrahim 2-3 in the semi-finals. Inam had beaten Ibrahim twice in the past events. Inam then went on to beat Mahmut Syyfi Ozkaya of Turkey 2-1 in the bronze medal fight. Earlier, Inam started the day with a victory over Haci Abdullah Dilek of Turkey in the quarter-finals.

On the first day on Saturday, Inam had defeated Turkey’s Mahmut Seyfi Ozkaya 2-1 in his first fight of Group B before overcoming Dato Piruzashvili of Grorgia 4-0 in his second fight. Inam said that his focus is now on the Commonwealth Games. “Now my focus is on the Commonwealth Games and I will make my best effort. But one thing which I would like to mention here is that we will need foreign training; if we get that then we will be able to pull off desired results in Birmingham,” he said.