Aikman admits Asia Cup blunder

LAHORE: Pakistan head coach Siegfried Aikman has accepted the mistake of fielding 12 players in the last group match of the Asia Cup.
“We were making changes in a matter of minutes during the match against Japan. However, I, being the head coach, accept that 12 players should not be on the field and I accept this responsibility as the coach,” said Aikman, who is in the Netherlands to spend some time with his family following Pakistan’s exit from the Asia Cup. “It was a big omission and due to this shortcoming we could not qualify for the World Cup,” he said.
