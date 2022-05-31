POA’s executive committee meets today

ISLAMABAD: The executive committee of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) is all set to meet today (Tuesday) to discuss among other issues the progress on the 14th South Asian Games to be hosted by Pakistan in March 2023.

There has been little progress on the Games’ organization front as still some important issues are required to be finalised for smooth conduct of the Games. The meeting will be conducted through physical presence of the members as well as virtual participation. POA president Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan will chair the meeting.

Unlike the previous government, the present government looks keen on holding the Games in a befitting manner. “Our prime objective should be to develop sports by joining hands and to make the best use of given opportunities to hold the South Asian Games in a successful manner.

As a minister, I am not concerned as to who is holding the office for how many years as long as he follows the constitution under which the body is working. All the sports’ stakeholders in the country should work in close coordination as our main goal is to uplift the sports’ structure and plight of athletes to a level where they can earn laurels for the country,” Minister for IPC Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari said in a recent interview.