Bismah allowed to take her baby to C’wealth Games

ISLAMABAD: The organisers of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games have finally decided to issue two extra accreditation cards to the Pakistan women’s cricket team, enabling captain Bismah Maroof, her mother, and her baby to accompany the team to the Games.

A well-placed source has told ‘The News’ that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has given all assurance to the organisers, including that of financial coverage for the accompanying support while the organisers have also sought permission, from all other athletes expected to share the floor, for baby’s presence.

“The Games organisers have agreed to issue two extra accreditations for the baby and Bismah’s mother. The PCB has also agreed to bear all extra expenditures to ensure that baby stays with her mother during the Games period,” a source told ‘The News’.

Over the last month the Games organisers, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), and PCB had been communicating regularly to help out Pakistan women captain to take her mother and baby along. At one point it looked almost impossible that Bismah would go on to lead the Pakistan team to the Games.

“But now everything has been sorted out. The organisers and the POA have played their positive role in ensuring two extra accreditation cards and at the same time making sure that Bismah stays at the hotel specifically designated for the Games athletes,” the source added.

Traditionally, no one gets any relaxation in rules in such circumstances. However, Bismah’s case was pursued vigorously by the POA which is responsible for the accreditation of all athletes for the Birmingham Games.

The organisers especially took up Bismah’s case and had given two options to the PCB a week back to make all the arrangements for the accompanying support and baby at the nearest hotel or to help in getting permission from other teams for the baby’s presence in the hotel.