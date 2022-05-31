Australia’s centre-left secures parliamentary majority

SYDNEY: Australia’s recently elected Labor Party will have a majority in parliament, the country’s Electoral Commission projected on Monday, reducing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s reliance on independents to pass his agenda.
Official projections showed the centre-left government had won at least 76 seats in the 151-strong House of Representatives following the May 21 vote. The party is well ahead of the former conservative coalition, which had for decades blocked substantive action on climate change, favouring Australia’s vast fossil fuel industry instead.
It had appeared that Albanese would need the support of 10 independents, many of whom were elected on a pro-environment platform, to pass more ambitious emissions targets.
BANGKOK: A record one billion methamphetamine pills were seized in East and Southeast Asia last year, the UN said on...
Shaista Gohir’s parents are originally from Daultalla, Tehsil Gujarkhan in District Rawalpindi.
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel should consider placing two right-wing extremist groups accused of violence towards...
VIENNA: The UN nuclear watchdog said on Monday that it estimated Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium had grown to...
SUVA, Fiji: Ten Pacific island nations rebuffed China’s push for a wide-ranging regional security pact on Monday,...
NUR- SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan’s ex-president voiced support for his successor and said his family should not...
Comments