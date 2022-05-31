Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile 18 times over 2015 deal limit: IAEA

VIENNA: The UN nuclear watchdog said on Monday that it estimated Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium had grown to more than 18 times the limit laid down in Tehran’s 2015 deal with world powers.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in its latest report on Iran’s nuclear programme that it "estimated that, as of May 15, 2022, Iran’s total enriched stockpile was 3,809.3 kilograms."

The limit in the 2015 deal was set at 300 kg of a specific compound, the equivalent of 202.8 kg of uranium. The report also says that Iran is continuing its enrichment of uranium to levels higher than the 3.67 percent limit in the deal.

The stockpile of uranium enriched up to 20 percent is now estimated to be 238.4 kg, up 56.3 kg since the last report in March, while the amount enriched to 60 percent stands at 43.1 kg, an increase of 9.9 kg.

Enrichment levels of around 90 percent are required for use in a nuclear weapon. Iran has always insisted its nuclear programme is peaceful. The latest report comes as talks to revive the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers remain deadlocked after stalling in March.

The Vienna talks between the Iranian delegation and the delegations of the P4 + 1 (Britain, France, Russia, China, and Germany) with the indirect involvement of the United States, which is not a JCPOA participant anymore after its illegal withdrawal from the deal in May 2018 were paused on March 11 at the request of the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell amid the US refusal to lift the illegitimate anti-Iran sanctions. The US Treasury Department recently announced new sanctions on IRGC Quds Force in yet another sign of continued animosity towards the Iranian nation despite its claims of willingness to lift the Trump-era sanctions earlier today.

Tehran has insisted that it will come back to full abidance by the JCPOA only if the United States removes the sanctions it has imposed after its illegitimate pull out of the JCPOA in 2018 amid the indifference of the European participants in the deal to the violation of the deal by Washington.

Tehran has taken steps away from the nuclear deal known as the remedial measures but it has not left it yet and it has said it will reverse course and will stop remedial measures will return to full compliance with the JCPOA once the other parties force Washington to lift the sanctions. Iran also says that the resumption of the Vienna talks awaits US political decision to lift the sanctions, as the talks prove to be futile so far. The Iranian nuclear organization (AEOI) said recently that enrichment at both 20% and 60% levels are underway in Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran has not credibly answered the UN nuclear watchdog's long-standing questions on the origin of uranium particles found at three undeclared sites despite a fresh push for a breakthrough, the agency said on Monday.

The lack of progress could set up a new diplomatic clash with the West when the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors meets next week. If Western powers seek a resolution criticising Tehran it could deal a further blow to stalled efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. The fresh quarterly IAEA report detailing Iran's continued failure to provide satisfactory answers raises pressure on the United States and its allies to take action against Iran at the board meeting, since Tehran and the IAEA announced a renewed push in March to clear things up by now.

"Iran has not provided explanations that are technically credible in relation to the Agency's findings at those locations," the report said, adding: "The Agency remains ready to engage without delay with Iran to resolve all of these matters." Western powers fear Iran is getting closer to being able to sprint towards producing a nuclear bomb if it chose to, though Iran says its intentions are entirely peaceful.