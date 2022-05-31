Egypt unveils sarcophagi, bronze statuettes

SAQQARA, Egypt: Egypt on Monday unveiled a cache of sarcophagi and bronze statuettes -- including one of pioneering architect Imhotep -- at the Saqqara archaeological site south of Cairo.
They were the latest in a series of discoveries made in the area. Saqqara is a vast necropolis of the ancient Egyptian capital Memphis, a Unesco World Heritage site home to more than a dozen pyramids, animal burial sites and ancient Coptic Christian monasteries.
Among the 150 bronze statuettes unearthed in the latest findings is one of Imhotep, who "revolutionised architecture" in the ancient world, Mostafa Waziri, head of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, told reporters.
Imhotep, who lived in the third millenium BC, built the Djoser step pyramid, one of the earliest in ancient Egypt. He later became the god of medicine. Waziri revealed a goal for the archaeological mission, which has so far undertaken four seasons of excavations in the area: "To find the tomb of Imhotep."
