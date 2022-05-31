Erdogan tells Putin Syria ‘safe zone’ is ‘imperative’

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday it was essential to create a "safe zone" inside Syria near the Turkish border, his office said.
Under a 2019 agreement, Russia and Turkey agreed Russian military police and Syrian border guards would start driving a Syrian Kurdish militia 30-km away from the Turkish border.
Ankara views the militia as a terrorist organisation. Erdogan told Putin in a phone call that "a terror-free zone with a depth of 30-km from the Turkish border... was not established, and that it’s imperative to make these areas secure," according to the Turkish presidency.
He pointed to the Kurdish militants’ "continued attacks" aimed at Turkey. Erdogan said last week Turkey would soon launch a new military operation into northern Syria to create a "safe zone" along the border. The United States has warned against launching a new operation, saying the uneasy Nato ally would be putting US troops at risk.
