Govt told to determine age as Nimra sent to shelter home

The Sindh High Court on Monday directed the provincial government to get Nimra Kazmi medically examined for the determination of her age in her freewill marriage case and in the meantime sent her to a shelter home.

The directives came on a petition seeking the recovery of the girl and the cancellation of her marriage under the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act. Karachi police produced Nimra before the court in compliance with its directives. She submitted that she contracted marriage with Najeeb Shahrukh out of her own free will and she was 18 years old. She submitted that she was a student of the matric class. To a court query, the girl was not able to produce any documentary certificate to support her statement.

The counsel for Nimra’s parents however submitted the birth certificate issued by the National Database Registration Authority, showing that she was born on January 6, 2008. The girl however contested the birth certificate and submitted that she was ready to undergo a medical test to confirm her age. The court sent her to the shelter home and directed the government to get her medically examined to determine her age. The court directed the police to produce the girl on June 2 along with her medical certificate.