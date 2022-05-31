Ex-health secretary’s employees robbed

Police registered a case on Monday against two unknown suspects for looting two employees of former Sindh secretary health Fazalullah Pechuho in Karachi.

A case has been registered at the Bahadurabad police station on the complaint of the former health secretary’s driver, Hannan, who told the police that he and another employee, Dilawar Khan, were on their way to the airport a couple of day ago when they received a phone call informing them that they had forgotten to take the cell phone of the former secretary at the house.

When they were waiting for the cell phone near Baloch Colony, four suspects on two motorcycles arrived and snatched cell phones, two briefcases, documents of three vehicles and cash from them at gunpoint and escaped. He said one brief case contained the former secretary’s laptop while another had cheque books and the licences of four weapons.