Suspected killer, father remanded in police custody in Jazlan murder case

A Malir court on Monday remanded two suspects in police custody for questioning in the murder case of Jazlan Faisal, a 19-year-old youth who shot dead on May 25 in a housing society on the Super Highway over a quarrel on rash driving.

A 20-year-old friend of Faisal, Shah Mir Ali, was also during the scuffle that took place within the jurisdiction of the Gadap City police station. The two youths were in a car when they stopped a motorcyclist, Hasnain, from rash driving, which led to the scuffle, in which the teenage suspect reportedly fired shots at the duo.

The investigation officer (IO) produced Hasnain and his father Faiz Muhammad Khan before a Malir judicial magistrate, Furqan Karim, and requested their physical remand for the probe.

The IO stated that Hasnain had allegedly engaged in a quarrel with Faisal when the latter asked the former to stop rash driving. He along with his friends chased the victim’s car and resorted to firing in the private housing society.

He said Hasnain’s custody was required for interrogation about his absconding friends, including Irfan Faiz, Ahsan Faiz and Inshal. The IO said the suspect’s father had allowed him to unlawfully use his licensed weapon in the crime, and he would be interrogated for the offence of abetment. He asked the court to send both the suspects to police remand for 14 days.

The suspects’ counsel opposed the request for grant of physical remand of his clients. He submitted the birth certificate of Hasnain showed that he was a juvenile. The magistrate remanded the father-son duo in police custody till June 2 and directed the IO to seize the weapon used in the crime.