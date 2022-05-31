Anjuman-e-Taraqqi-e-Urdu re-elects office-bearers, reviews performance

The first-ever general body meeting of the Anjuman-e-Taraqqi-e-Urdu (ATU) has been held with the participation of all the members of the association, including those who are part of its executive committee. The administration of the ATU presented before the general body a report based on their three-year performance.

Those who spoke on the occasion included members of the ATU’s executive committee Dr Yousuf Khushk (who is also chairman of the Academy of Letters), Dr Anwaar Ahmed, Dr Najeeb Jamal and Dr Fatima Hassan, who assured their cooperation to the administration.

The participants of the meeting included Dr Sajid Hussain, Dr Tanzeemul Firdous, Dr Tehmina Abbas, Advocate Abid Shirwani, Dr Shadab Ehsani, Iftikhar Ahmed Advocate, Jahangir Khan, Dr Shama Efroze and Huma Manan. They also praised the performance of the ATU’s administration and reposed their confidence in its working.

All the participants through a show of hands elected the incumbent office-bearers and members of the executive committee for another term of three years. These office-bearers include Wajid Jawad (President), Zahida Hina (Secretary) and Syed Abid Rizvi (Treasurer). The meeting also chose Ali Khurrum Zaidi and Asif Aziz Zuberi as the new members of the executive committee.